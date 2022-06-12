Camden man arrested after shooting father-in-law

(SOURCE: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is behind bars after shooting his father-in-law on Saturday, June 12th.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to reports of gun shots on Sinclair Street in Camden.

Investigators say there was an altercation between 43-year-old Michael Jermaine Jefferson and his father-in-law that led to Jefferson shooting his father-in-law with a flare gun loaded with .410 shotgun ammunition.

The victim was taken to the emergency room with a non-life threatening shotgun wound to his arm.

Deputies say Jefferson was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated nature, and possession of weapon during a violent crime. Jefferson is currently awaiting bond at the Kershaw County Detention Center.