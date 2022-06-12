South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention was held on Saturday, June 11th.

Candidates in the upcoming election had their chance to speak to voters at the convention center. The race for governor and state superintendent of education are up for grabs.

Candidates discussed their views on both gun control and education. ABC Columbia spoke with voters on what they’re looking for in a candidate.

“I think what we’re looking for is proper representation. We’re concerned about gun violence. We know that republicans are concerned about it as well but their law makers don’t seem to be representing them when it comes to that issue,” says Paula Catterall who is a resident of Greenville County.

“Voters are looking for some excitement, we’re looking for renewal. It’s been a hard few years in the state as a whole, up and down the ballot. I think we are ready for in state excitement,” says Bri Spaulding who is a Columbia resident.

Around a thousand people attended the convention and many got to speak one-on-one with the candidates.