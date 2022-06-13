Former Gamecock Jonah Bride earns call-up to the Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. – University of South Carolina alum Jonah Bride (2016-18) has been called up by the Oakland Athletics and will be on the active roster with the club in Boston, the organization announced today (Monday, June 13). Bride becomes the 56th Gamecock to reach the Major Leagues.

Bride has played in both Double-A (Midland) and Triple-A (Las Vegas) in the Athletics’ organization this season. He is hitting .347 between the two organizations with five home runs and 29 RBI. Bride, who is on Oakland’s 40-man roster, was drafted by the A’s in the 23rd round in 2018 and has a .283 career batting average in the organization with 27 home runs and 170 RBI.

Bride was a three-year letterwinner at South Carolina, starting in 186 career games. The Owasso, Okla., native hit .289 with 36 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 95 RBI while helping the Gamecocks to Super Regional appearances in 2016 and 2018. During his senior season, Bride hit .301 with 12 doubles and 31 RBI. He was a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member and a two-time SEC Community Service Team honoree.

Bride and the A’s have a series with the Red Sox, featuring Jackie Bradley Jr., from Tuesday-Thursday and then head home to start a series with Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals this weekend.