Post Malone performing at Colonial Life Arena this fall

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Music fans are in for a treat this fall at the Colonial Life Arena. Singer and songwriter Post Malone is coming to the Midlands to extend his Twelve Carat Tour, alongside Roddy Ricch.

The tour comes on the heels of Post Malones new album release of Twelve Carat Toothache.

The concert takes place Saturday, October 15 at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m., so don’t wait to get yours!