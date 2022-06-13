RCSD: Deputies still asking for information leading to arrest of man charged with April fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department continues to ask for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment on Hunt Club Road that left two dead and injured another. Authorities say 19-year-old Trev’von Pinckney is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Just after 10 a.m. on April 12, deputies say they were called to Creekside and Huntington Apartments for a report of a person shot. Once on the scene, authorities say three people were found with gunshot wounds. Two of the shooting victims were pronounced dead on the scene, and the third was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the two victims who died were 50-year-old Richard M. Boineau and 42-year-old Lance M. Scott. Both men were from Columbia.

❗We are still working to locate this man❗ 19-year-old Trev'von Pinckney is wanted for killing two people and shooting and injuring a third on Apr. 12. He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/vpbEOdHQDq.#WANTED pic.twitter.com/tadtLJlovU — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) June 13, 2022

Investigators say Pinckney is believed to have a network of friends and family helping him avoid capture.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Pinckney’s whereabouts to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com. If you see Pinckney, deputies say you should not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.