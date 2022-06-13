Southeastern Piano Festival brings some of the world’s top pianists to Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some of the world’s top piano players are right here in Columbia this week. The Southeastern Piano Festival is celebrating its 20th year with some serious talent.

This year’s festival runs until Sunday and offers locals the rare opportunity to hear renowned artists and the nations top pre-college pianists perform. Earlier Monday, a 16-foot box truck was converted into a fully functioning mobile concert hall.

The directors of the show say students who participate in the festival should be inspired and motivated to continue to pursue their music careers.

In the past year, the concert truck has delivered more than 100 concerts to audiences across the country.