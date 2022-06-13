Supt. of Education announces $38 going to Clarendon County Schools to upgrade school facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that Clarendon County Schools will receive $38 million in state funding to renovate and replace existing school facilities with new, safe facilities. Additionally, Spearman says the county will receive $3,125,000 to help consolidate the two current districts into one.

“The investment the state of South Carolina is providing for our educational system will help our district to achieve our main mission of educating students,” said Dr. Shawn L. Johnson, Superintendent of Clarendon County School District. “We appreciate Superintendent Spearman for ceaselessly leading and ensuring that public education in the state remains the best choice for our parents and students.”

This comes after the Department of Education launched a study into school facilities in the state’s less wealthy counties this past April. Officials say this review determined the county needed renovation, as the average age of its schools is 67.

“With school facilities approaching 100 years of age, it is long overdue that the state provides financial support for counties like Clarendon which cannot afford to build new facilities on its own,” said Superintendent Molly Spearman. “With the influx of COVID-19 relief money and generous support of the General Assembly, we are pleased to be able to provide the additional funding that these districts need to provide safe, state of the art facilities that students, families, and educators need and deserve.”

Among recommendations from the assessment team are replacing Walker-Gamble Elementary School with a new school, replacing both Manning Primary and Manning Elementary School with a new school and adding an addition to Manning Junior High School so it can accommodate sixth graders. The team also recommends closing the Early Childhood Center and moving those students to Dr. Rose H. Wilder Elementary School.

Authorities say the most critical need is replacing Walker-Gamble Elementary School.

“The announcement of this infrastructure funding could not be more timely with the upcoming consolidation of Clarendon School District Two and Four,” said Sen. Kevin Johnson, who serves District 36 in the General Assembly. “I am grateful for the state’s investment in our County that will provide educators and students with the facilities needed to maximize their full potential.”

School districts in Saluda County and Lee County also each received $38 million in state funding to make similar improvements.