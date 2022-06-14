Clemson baseball commit Brock Porter named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Orchard Lake, Mi. [June 14, 2022] – In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Brock Porter of St. Mary’s Preparatory School in Orchard Lake, Mi. is the 2021-22 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. Porter won the prestigious award for his accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Baseball Players of the Year who have combined for four MLB MVP awards, 42 All-Star appearances and 27 MLB first round draft picks.

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor virtually surprised Porter with the news, while his family, coaches and teammates showed up with the trophy at school. Check out a video of the announcement here.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Porter as the nation’s best high school baseball player. The Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others to evaluate candidates, selected Porter from nearly half a million other student-athletes who play high school baseball nationwide.

Competition for the national award was fierce. Porter topped the list of state winners in baseball who collectively boast an incredible list of accomplishments, including 35 with signed National Letters of Intent to play at Division I colleges/universities, 27 who joined two or more charitable organizations and 18 with a GPA of 4.0 and above.

“Brock Porter is such a deserving winner of the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year Award,” said Jim Callis, senior writer for MLB Pipeline. “He’s the best high school pitcher in the country, potentially the first pitcher to be selected in the 2022 Draft, and a driving force on one of the best high school teams in the nation. He’s 6-0 with a 0.167 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 42 innings, and he does damage at the plate with a .517 average, four home runs and a 1.528 OPS in 29 at-bats. He also stands out with his work in the classroom and by helping others.”

At the time of his selection, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior right-handed pitcher had led the Eaglets to a 42-0 record, a No. 1 national ranking by MaxPreps and the semifinals of the Division 1 state postseason tournament, scheduled for June 18. He compiled an 8-0 record on the mound through 42 games with a 0.271 ERA and 109 strikeouts against 23 walks in 51.2 innings. He also posted a WHIP of 0.619 and held opposing batters to a miniscule .056 average. In 35 at-bats this spring entering the state final four, he hit .486 with 17 RBI, four home runs and an OPS of 1.412. Ranked as the nation’s No. 12 prospect in the Class of 2022 by Baseball America and No. 7 by Perfect Game, Porter was a 2021 MLB Player Development Pipeline invitee. Michigan’s returning Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year, Porter was also the winning pitcher of the 2019 state title game, he fired a complete-game six-hitter in last year’s semifinals, surrendering one run and fanning 12 to help lead St. Mary’s to Collegiate Baseball News’ No. 1 national ranking in 2021.

A past student council president and vice president at St. Mary’s, Porter is an altar server at the Holy Spirit Church and is a student representative for his school with the Michigan High School Athletic Association Student Advisory Committee. He has also volunteered locally on behalf of St. Williams Church and the Miracle League, in addition to donating his time to the Pickens Baseball Academy as well as multiple community service initiatives in association with the National Honor Society.

Porter has maintained a 4.24 weighted GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Clemson University this fall, but is projected as an early-round selection in July’s Major League Baseball draft.