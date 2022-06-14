Consumer News: Economic concerns mount with experts predicting another interest rate hike

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

ABC NEWS– There’s mounting concerns about the economy, and how rising inflation is hitting American families hard. The Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates once again, possibly the biggest amount in nearly 30 years to help halt inflation. The president says he has a plan to help bring prices down, but will it work?

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.