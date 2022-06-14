Lexington PD helping residents beat the heat through “Operation Cool Down”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for another way to help you cool off, “Operation Cool Down” in the Town of Lexington is in full swing. The Lexington Police Department is offering free box fans for Midlands residents this summer.
You can visit the police department on Maiden Lane if you’d like to pick one up on weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. If you’d like to donate a box fan to help your neighbors, you can also bring those to the Lexington Police Department.