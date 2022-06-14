Secretary of State Hammond wins GOP primary; to face Butler

By Jeffrey Collins (AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Six Republicans and three Democrats are seeking their parties’ nominations for South Carolina’s open state education superintendent seat in the state’s primaries. Tuesday’s election will also feature a handful of U.S. house primaries and a few statewide office incumbents who are facing challengers. Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn won the chance to run for a 16th term in November. U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace, William Timmons and Tom Rice all face opposition in their primaries. Secretary of State Mark Hammond won his Republican primary, while Attorney General Alan Wilson and Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers faced opposition from their own party.