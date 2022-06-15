Calhoun Co. deputies shut down “nuisance” club

Kenneil Mitchell,
20220615clubrolex

Source: Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office

Calhoun Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A local club has closed its doors after officials say it was a public nuisance.
The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s office and the county council say Club Rolex on Three Bridges Rd. in Elloree is now closed after deputies received numerous calls of several shootings
including one that injured two teenagers near the club on June 5th.
They also received calls of a fatal collision and a complaint of a criminal sexual assault.
Sheriff Thomas Summers says anyone who tries to operate a business at that location… will face an arrest and prosecution.

 

 

 

 

 

 

