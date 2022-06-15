Calhoun Co. man charged with disturbing 9 church services

Calhoun Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office say a man entered several churches in the Sandy Run and Sandy plains area the morning of Sunday, June 12th and disturbed the services.

Investigators say Stuart Ashmore is charged with nine counts of disturbing a worship service.

Sheriff Thomas Summers says no threats were made and that he doesn’t believe Ashmore is a dangerous person.

He was arrested at his home Wednesday morning.