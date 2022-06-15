Former Clemson catcher Jonathan French announces transfer to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The second Clemson transfer in as many weeks has chosen to swap out the orange and purple for the garnet and black next season.

Former Tigers catcher Jonthan French announced on social media Wednesday morning that he will take his talents to South Carolina to continue his collegiate career.

I have committed to further my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/q9dkmQjASt — Frenchie (@frenchjonathan_) June 15, 2022

French, a redshirt sophomore from Lilburn, Ga., joins Dylan Brewer to make it two Tigers joining the Gamecocks this offseason.

He hit eight home runs with 22 runs driven and a .217 batting average last season. In his two seasons as a Tiger, French posted a .230 average with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.

The Gamecocks found themselves in need of some depth at the catching position after two-year starter Colin Bugess announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the team.