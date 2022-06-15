Local Living: Catch a movie at Doko Meadows this weekend, “Friday Night Laser Lights” back at the State Museum

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking to catch a movie but don’t want to shovel out movie ticket prices, Doko Meadows in Blythewood is showing another “Movie in the Park” this weekend. The park will show “Jurassic Park,” starting at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 18. Admission is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. You can bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the movie, and food vendors will be on-hand as well.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series on next Friday, June 17. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.