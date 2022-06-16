Former Gamecock impresses during first round of US Open Thursday

Former Gamecock Matthew NeSmith began his run at the U.S. Open today, marking his second appearance in the tournament.

The South Carolina native teed off at 6:56 a.m. along with Patrick Rodgers and Travis Vick. He’s scheduled to play June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

After one round at the U.S. open, Matthew NeSmith finished 2-under-par 70, placing him in the sixth slot in the leaderboard.

NeSmith qualified for the U.S. open after finishing 11-under-par at Royal Oaks and Lakewood Country Clubs in Dallas, Texas. This is the first time NeSmith has qualified for the U.S. Open since 2015. The former Gamecock has one professional victory under his belt as he secured the 2019 Albertsons Boise Open.

NeSmith tees off tomorrow, June 17th at 12.41 P.M. for round two of the U.S. Open.

Photo courtesy: US Open/USGA