Lawmaker’s return to capital to address state budget

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lawmakers were back at the state capital Wednesday to address some unfinished business.

One of the main issues on the agenda was the state’s budget.

Both sides of the aisle returned to chambers for a special session Wednesday . The main topic of conversation was the the state budget.

The House and Senate were forced to compromise on some issues in order for it to pass.

However, one thing that the governor wanted accomplished was included, the minimum teacher’s salary. It goes up from 36 thousand a year to 40 thousand a year. Even with things not included in this year’s budget… both parties found victories in the final result.

The budget also included almost a billion dollars for road construction as well as money towards expanding broadband internet access in the state.

The budget now goes to the governor’s desk where he has until early next week to make vetoes. The general assembly can also come back at the end of the month to override those vetoes.

The next session will also see a new House Speaker as Jay Lucas has decided not to run for re-election.

Lucas will be replaced by fellow Republican Murrell Smith who represents Sumter County.