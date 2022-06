Phone call recordings from Alex Murdaugh in jail

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WCIV)– After a Freedom of Information Act request, Charleston television station WCIV received the recorded phone calls Alex Murdaugh made from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Murdaugh made 121 calls from October 2021 until February 2022.

Anne Emerson gives us an idea of what was on Murdaugh’s mind after the death of his wife and son.