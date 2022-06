Ribbon cutting ceremony for new upscale fusion restaurant in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new restaurant is officially open for business in the Vista. This afternoon, city officials were on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Silk.

The restaurant located on Gervais Street, across from Liberty Tap Room, is described as an upscale fusion restaurant featuring a cocktail lounge, as well as a brunch and dinner menu.

Silk is located in the old New York Strip Club steakhouse restaurant.