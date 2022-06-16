Saluda County Sheriff’s Office: Car chase leads to drug and firearm charges

Nicholas Ellison Image: Saluda County Sheriff's Office

Jada Prior Image: Saluda County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says two people are facing charges after a car chase lead to a drug bust.

Investigators say the chase began on Hollywood Road in Saluda County and ended on Clara Brown Road in Newberry County. According to deputies, Nicholas Ellison was driving. He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights as well as possession of meth with intent to distribute and unlawful carry of a hand gun. Authorities say he also has an outstanding warrant.

Jada Prior was also charged with possesssion of meth with intent to distribute and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price thanks the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.