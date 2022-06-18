Lexington PD holds ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — In the wake of recent mass shootings , Lexington Police will be offering monthly training courses to help citizens prepare for similar scenarios.

Stop the bleed and civilian response to active shooter events or C.R.A.S.E for short, are two hour courses that include training on first aid and strategies for dealing with active shooters.

Classes are free for those who are at least 16-years-old.

The next classes are on the 21st and 23rd of June. You can see a complete list of dates, times and locations by clicking on the link provided HERE