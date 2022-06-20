Consumer News: Thousands of flights cancelled over the weekend, Freshpet issues voluntary recall of some dog food and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices in Columbia are down slightly from a week ago. According to to GasBuddy, the average in the Midlands is $4.40 a gallon, down 14 cents from a week ago. If you’re looking for the cheapest price, the website says the Circle K and Murphy USA on Sunset Boulevard both have regular for $4.04 a gallon.

CNN– Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend. The cancelations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges. TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday. That’s the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs. They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

CNN– If you feed your dog Freshpet, listen up. The company is recalling the 4.5 pound bag of ‘Freshpet Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe.’ The company says it might be contaminated with salmonella, which could affect dogs who eat it and anyone who handles the food. To be clear, the recall is voluntary and it’s just one lot, so if you have this food, you’re going to want to look for the sell by date of October 29. At this point, Freshpet says it hasn’t gotten any reports that anyone has gotten sick.

CNN– If you use Snapchat, some changes could be coming to the app soon. The company may be adding a paid subscription service called Snapchat Plus. The company hasn’t confirmed any details about what features would be included or when the service would launch. This comes as the company tells investors they are expecting low profits this quarter.