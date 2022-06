Early voting for SC Primary Runoff opens Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early voting for the June Primary Runoff begins this Wednesday and runs through Friday. Any voter can visit an early voting center in their county and vote from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. You need to have a valid I.D.

You can find information about finding your early voting polling center at www.scvotes.gov/early-voting.

The runoff is set for Tuesday, June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.