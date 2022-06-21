FDA looks to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

(CNN) — Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), released their plans to change the amount of nicotine that is currently in cigarettes in hopes of making them less addictive.

This change would fall in line with a pledge President Joe Biden made at the beginning of his term, vowing to reduce cancer deaths by 50 percent over the course of the next 25 years.

Health experts say nearly a million Americans die each year from health related illnesses caused by smoking. The move however, could take more than a year for the FDA to implement.

During that waiting period, members of the public would be asked to comment on the change during a review period. The tobacco industry will have the option to challenge the possible new regulation in court.