Local elections impacting the Midlands in the June 28 runoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early voting begins tomorrow in the runoff elections following last week’s primary. There were only two statewide races too close to call. Those were the Republican nomination for state superintendent of education and the Democratic nomination for U.S. senate.

In the Midlands there are local races yet to be decided in Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, and Richland counties.

Kershaw County County Council District 5 – Republican County Council District 6 – Republican

Lexington County State House District 40 – Republican

Newberry County State House District 40 – Republican

Richland County County Council District 11 – Democratic



You can find information about finding your early voting polling center at www.scvotes.gov/early-voting.

If you choose not to vote early, you can cast your ballot on June 28.