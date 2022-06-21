Local Living: Lexington County Detention Center hosting job fair Wednesday, tickets on sale for “Fireworks with the Phil” at Segra Park and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme, with the “Summer of Love” night starting off the series last week. The shows will feature the music of iconic artists like Elton John, The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tickets are on sale now to see the skies above Segra Park light up for the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 2, you can celebrate Independence Day at the baseball park with the second special event of “Fireworks with the Phil.” The fireworks display will feature a full orchestra from the South Carolina Philharmonic. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 8 p.m. and the fireworks get underway at 9 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Library is hosting free summer break cafes at three different locations for kids and teens. Children and teens under the age of 18 can get a free meal from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now until August 12. Those three Columbia locations consist of the Edgewood Library on Oak Street, the North Main branch on North Main Street and the St. Andrew’s location on Broad River Road. The meals are on site and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Detention Center is hiring. They are hosting a job fair Wednesday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. on 521 Gibson Road. They will have deputies ready to chat with you about available career opportunities, tours of the detention center and applications all ready for you.