Make Music Day celebrated in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia has a vibrant music scene, and some of that is being showcased Tuesday. The city is one of 1,000 cities in 120 countries celebrating Make Music Day, a free celebration of music that started in 1982 in France.

Here in Soda City, musicians are performing all afternoon at the Koger Center for the Arts. The schedule includes performances by the South Carolina Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, UofSC students and more.

The evening concludes with a 7 p.m. outdoor concert.

All of the events are free.