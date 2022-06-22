Consumer News: SCDEW warns of text message scam, tips for navigating the turbulent housing market

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new alert from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce warns about fake attempts to take your money. The latest attempt is a text message like the one below.

It includes links to a fake website that looks like the log-in screen of the “MyBenefits Portal.” That’s the system for those filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

Employment officials encourage anyone who gets a text message like this one, to not click on the link and report it to the department.

ABC NEWS– Now to navigating the housing market. It’s been on a tear for the last two years, but now interest rates are skyrocketing and sales are slowing. That could actually be good news for buyers.

ABC’s Becky Worley has more on what you need to know if you’re in the market.