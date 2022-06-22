“Lock It Up, Columbia” encourages safe gun storage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here at home, the City of Columbia’s “Lock it Up, Columbia” campaign is kicking off, encouraging gun owners to make safe firearms storage a priority. The Columbia Police Department is partnering with Columbia Parks and Recreation and local nonprofit Serve and Connect to raise awareness on the importance of gun storage, and how to safety store firearms.

“Today, I am pleased to introduce the City of Columbia’s Lock it Up Campaign, a project this is focused on promoting safety in our communities by increasing safe firearm storage. Over the next several months, the City in partnership with Columbia Police Department, Parks and Rec, and community leaders will be raising awareness, why it‘s important to store firearms safely, safe storage device options, how to practice safe storage at home, how to encourage others to store firearms safely,” said Councilwoman Aditi Bussells.

Serve and Connect is kicking off the campaign next Thursday, June 30, in the Belmont community at 4 p.m. Free gun locks will be given out to the community.

You can find more information by visiting columbiasc.gov.