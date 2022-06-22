State officials roll out guide for approved uses of opioid settlement funds

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to State House officials, 1,700 people in South Carolina died from an opioid overdose last year. Wednesday, state officials rolled out a detailed guide of approved uses for South Carolina funding stemming from the 2022 national opioids settlement.

The $26 billion national settlement allocates more than $360 million over the next 18 years to help the Palmetto State combat the opioid crisis. Funding will expand access to Narcan, which helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Funding will also be used to better train emergency response teams, provide treatment recommendations and provide resources for affected families.

Hospitals and other approved places should be able to request funding after the approval board meets next month.