CRFD responds to fire at apartment building on Longcreek Drive
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Longcreek Drive Thursday afternoon. Firefighters says they got to the scene just before 2:30 p.m., rescuing two people and one dog.
Authorities say the fire is now under control, but the fire damaged six units and left at least 12 people displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.