CRFD responds to fire at apartment building on Longcreek Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment building on Longcreek Drive Thursday afternoon. Firefighters says they got to the scene just before 2:30 p.m., rescuing two people and one dog.

UPDATE from Longcreek Drive. Apartment building fire is under control and out at this time. No injuries reported. The fire left six units in the building damaged and at least 12 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/sWSOUEEOAO — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) June 23, 2022

Authorities say the fire is now under control, but the fire damaged six units and left at least 12 people displaced.

RIGHT NOW: Our 1st Shift crews are still on scene of a fire that caused significant damages to an apartment building off of Longcreek Drive. Units responded to The Views on Longcreek just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. One building was found heavily involved with fire. pic.twitter.com/WWyHBrEoZ9 — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) June 23, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.