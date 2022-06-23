Former nursing director in the Midlands pleads guilty to lying about making fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A former Midlands nursing director has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

“Vaccination record cards play an integral part in efforts to address the public health emergency,” said Special Agent in Charge Tamala E. Miles, with HHS-OIG. “HHS-OIG will continue to hold accountable any providers who undermine public health measures and put the health of others at risk by distributing these cards to unvaccinated individuals.”

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of South Carolina says Tammy McDonald, who at the time was director of nursing at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility, provided people with the fraudulent cards knowing they had not been vaccinated. Officials say she then lied to authorities when questioned about it.

“The Defendant created a direct risk to the people of South Carolina by creating false vaccine documents for others to use, and she compounded this wrongdoing by lying to federal agents,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “As a registered nurse, she knew better and owed more to her community. This felony conviction showcases that this office will continue to prosecute fraud related to the Coronavirus in all its forms.”

Authorities say McDonald faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

To report any attempted fraud regarding COVID-19, visit www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.