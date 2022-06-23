Gov. McMaster reads declaration recognizing the work of the Human Affairs Commission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Celebrating 50 years of the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. Thursday morning, officials read a declaration by Governor Henry McMaster recognizing the commission’s work over the years.

The Human Affairs Commission was designed to eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination in the state. Officials we spoke with say the commission’s work impacts day to day life.

The South Carolina Human Affairs Commission was founded in 1972.