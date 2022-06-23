Local Living: Shrimp and Grits Fest this weekend, Prime Time in the Park continues and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 7th Annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will take place this weekend. Local restaurants and caterers will compete for the title of “Columbia’s Best Shrimp and Grits” and will be crowned by a panel of judges. Tickets are on sale now and include unlimited shrimp and grits, live music and door prizes. It begins Saturday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some plans for the kids Friday, Prime Time in the Parks is a free late night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18-years-old. Friday night at Greenview Park, there will be a teen summer party from 8-11 p.m. Events will be held every Friday night, through August 19.

June 24 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have a child at home, you’re probably familiar with PAW Patrol, and they’ll be pretty excited to know the entire pack is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production this fall! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” is returning to the Colonial Life Arena again this year, for two shows in October. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live has been seen by over 4.3 million people! Tickets for the interactive live stage show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to Segra Park this weekend for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary’s first Columbia VegFest. It’ll be this Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The event will feature local, regional and national vendors, as well as delicious food, arts and crafts, live music and giveaways. Columbia VegFest will be outside but will happen rain or shine. Tickets are $10.