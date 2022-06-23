New highway sign honoring Gamecock women’s basketball’s national championship wins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for another sign to love Gamecock basketball, we have just the one for you. A highway sign celebrating the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team’s national championship wins for 2017 and 2022 was unveiled Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

The signs are another way to honor Coach Dawn Staley and the team’s big win, following the national championship parade on Main Street.

Fifteen replicas of the sign will be placed on highways around Columbia and the entire state.

Signs are already up on Bull Street and Bluff Road, with remaining signs being placed near South Carolina welcome centers and other key areas.