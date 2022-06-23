Three more Operation Fly Formula missions planned for the weekend

CNN– Three more Operation Fly Formula missions are set to be conducted this weekend.

The largest is a truck convoy of Gerber formula coming from Mexico. That alone will bring one million pounds of formula into the United States.

The White House also says Bubs formula is coming from Australia, and Nestle formula is coming from Germany.

After this weekend, the equivalent of nearly 19 million eight-ounce bottles will have been imported into the U.S.