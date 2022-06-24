Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office: Deputies arrest man accused of shooting incident in Manning area

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating a shooting incident in the Manning area.

At about 3 a.m. on June 11, authorities say they received a call of a gunshot victim driving himself to the hospital. Deputies arriving at the hospital says they interviewed the victim, 21-year-old Xavier Sequan Gamble, who said he was shot several times in the area of Irongate Road and Forrest lake Drive.

According to officials, Gamble was later taken to Prisma Health Richland.

Investigators say Gamble told them he was shot by 22-year-old Laquan Levan Gilliam, an acquaintance of his. Deputies say Gilliam was arrested Thursday, and he will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office’s Tip Line at 803-435-8977 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.