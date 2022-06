Gas prices dip down in SC heading into the weekend

​​COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading out of town for the weekend, your wallet could be getting a break. GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are down 10 cents in the Midlands, averaging $4.29 per gallon in Columbia.

GasBuddy says the Palmetto State is the second cheapest state for average gas prices, sitting at $4.41. The cheapest state is Georgia.