State leaders react to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Leaders from the Palmetto State voiced their opinion on the court’s decision.

Governor Henry McMaster says he will work quickly to file motions to make the Fetal Heartbeat Act go into effect.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us. By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians.”

Joe Cunningham, who will take on McMaster in the race for governor in November, also released a statement. If elected, Cunningham says he will use his veto power to protect women’s rights.

“This is a dark day in American history. The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor, and the government. But the government has decided to force themselves in anyway.

Governor McMaster and radical politicians in Columbia have already pledged to ban all abortions in South Carolina with no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the mother. The only thing standing in the way of this draconian reality is my veto pen. As governor, I won’t hesitate to use that pen to stand up for women and their right to control their own bodies.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement, praising the decision to overturn Roe.

“I want to thank the Supreme Court for returning decision-making power to the people of each state. For almost 50 years, our country’s abortion policy was controlled by nine unelected judges. I have always thought Roe v. Wade was bad policy, was wrongly decided, and not supported by the Constitution. “However, it’s important to remember that this ruling does not outlaw abortion nationwide, it simply allows the people of each state to decide. This office will continue to defend any law the General Assembly enacts in response to this decision. “This ruling is a victory for life, the rule of law, and local decision-making. Human life is the most precious thing we have and our Founders sought to protect life, not destroy it.” House Whip Jim Clyburn, who represents the Palmetto State, took to Twitter to voice his opinion. Today's SCOTUS ruling further establishes right-wing Republican justices’ radical disregard for individual rights & settled precedent.



They've eliminated a woman's right to control her body and given it to politicians.



