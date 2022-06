ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was felt in the Midlands early on Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, at around 1:30 a.m. a 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected east of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says there has been over 26 earthquakes in South Carolina this year and more than 28 in the Elgin area since December 2021.