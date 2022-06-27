150,000 pounds of baby formula arrives in the U.S. from Germany

CNN– More than 150,000 pounds of baby formula from Germany are now in the United States. The shipment arrived Sunday morning in Houston. It’s enough to provide enough formula for one and a half million bottles.

The shipment will now make its way to the Nestlé distribution center in Fort Worth, so it can be distributed to Target, Walmart, Kroger and other retailers across the country.

The Biden administration has been scrambling to address a nationwide shortage, partially triggered by the shutdown of an Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan.