Consumer News: SCDEW warns about text message scam, tips to eat healthy while staying on a budget and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new alert is out tonight from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, about attempts to take your money. The latest scam is a text message that includes links to a fake website that looks like the login screen of the “MyBenefits Portal,” the system for those filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

🚩 PHISHING ALERT: Please be aware of a new phishing attempt via a TEXT MESSAGE that includes a message similar to one in the second image in this post and links to a copycat website that looks exactly like the login screen for the MyBenefits Portal. pic.twitter.com/4VmimgDNck — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) June 20, 2022

Employment officials encourage anyone who gets a text message like this one to not click on the link, and report it to the department instead.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for another scam this summer. Local BBB officials says scammers follow the seasons, just like everyone else, and they know that the summer months bring more yard work. We’re told there are people going door-to-door offering yard services at a discounted price. Officials say a big red flag is if you feel pressured to pay before any work is done. He says if a deal sounds too good to be true, then chances are it is.

CNN– Double-digit price increases continues at the grocery store. Food price hikes are at levels not seen since the inflation-soaked 1970’s, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. Experts say there are still ways to eat healthy without breaking the bank.

