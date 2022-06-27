DHEC encouraging South Carolinians to get tested on National HIV Testing Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday is National HIV Testing Day, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging South Carolinians to get tested for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

As of December 31, 2020, DHEC says 19,000 South Carolinians are living with diagnosed HIV, with 1,495 being newly diagnosed between 2019 and 2020.

“Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms, which makes routine testing a pivotal step in our fight against the spread of these diseases,” said Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC’s STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division. “Early diagnosis can help link people to services that will allow them to stay healthy longer, benefit most from treatment, reduce costly hospital visits and help prevent transmission to others.”

Walgreens is offering free testing Monday at select locations, and DHEC is offering free testing Tuesday at several of its clinics. Appointments are encouraged.

You can find more information by visiting scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/hiv-std-viral-hepatitis/national-hiv-testing-day.