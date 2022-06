Impact of Roe v. Wade decision felt across the country

ABC NEWS– Last week, the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending abortion as a constitutional right, after being the law of the land for nearly a half century. 26 states are either moving to ban abortion outright or severely restrict abortion rights.

The impact was felt across the country as soon as it came down, and it will play out in elections, state legislatures and courts for years come.

ABC’s Terry Moran has the latest.