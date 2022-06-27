The COMET suspending service to Batesburg-Leesville in July

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning this Friday, The COMET will suspend bus service to one Midlands community. The COMET announced it will be suspending route 97, which provides service to Batesburg-Leesville, starting July 1.

“We understand that there is a need for viable transportation services in this area to connect eastern Lexington County with services and opportunities in western Lexington County and Richland County,” said Derrick Huggins, Interim CEO of The COMET. “We will take this time to work with Batesburg-Leesville’s leadership and community to explore what type of service we can develop that will work best for them to meet their transportation needs cost-effectively and efficiently.”

Beginning July 1, 2022, The COMET will suspend service on Route 97 to Batesburg-Leesville. Details on our website here: https://t.co/TLQ7DKTsSW pic.twitter.com/j4hXUEYffv — The COMET (@CatchTheCOMET) June 24, 2022

Officials say the decision was made by the COMET board of directors due to low ridership on the route.