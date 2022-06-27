Woman killed by alligator outside Myrtle Beach

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss (WPDE)

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE)– Horry County police are working a death investigation in which an alligator killed a community member. Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a water rescue call outside of Myrtle Beach. Police and fire officials were able to determine an alligator had taken hold of a neighbor and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

The state Department of Natural Resources agrees that the alligator should be humanely euthanized.

The victim was recovered from the pond, and police say the alligator was removed as well.