Local Living: Independence Day celebrations in the Midlands, take your kids to Prime Time in the Parks in Columbia and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Lexington will have their own Independence Day celebration this weekend as well. The 246th Army Band will play a concert, followed by a full-scale fireworks show. It begins this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Best viewing areas include the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park and other areas downtown.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There will be a kid’s Fourth of July parade in Camden this weekend. Kids are invited to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their bicycles, scooters and wagons, and wearing their red, white and blue for the sixth annual Kids’ Fourth of July Parade. It begins Saturday, July 2 in downtown Camden at 10 a.m., with activities in front of Camden City Hall. You can watch the parade by parking on Rutledge Street. The event is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some plans for the kids Friday, Prime Time in the Parks is a free late night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18-years-old.

July 1 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Animal Services is issuing an urgent call for dog adoptions, as the organization says it currently has nearly 200 dogs at its facility but only less than 150 available kennels. They’re asking for your help to save a life and adopt a puppy today, giving them a “furever home.” All the pups up for adoption can be find at Columbia Animal Services, on 127 Humane Lane.