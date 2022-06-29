Consumer News: Be on the lookout for scams this summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a specific type of scams this summer. Local BBB officials says scammers follow the seasons, just like everyone else, and they know that the summer months bring more yard work. We’re told there are people going door-to-door offering yard services at a discounted price. Officials say a big red flag is if you feel pressured to pay before any work is done. He says if a deal sounds too good to be true, then chances are it is.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re planning your next summer vacation, scammers are also targeting travelers looking for cheaper travel options. The State Department of Consumer Affairs says some red flags include “free” vacation offers, or fake vacation rental listings. If you’re looking to book a vacation property, know that scammers can hijack a real rental or real estate listing by copying it and placing an edited advertisement on another site. Always do your own research before paying any money.