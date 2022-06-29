Irmo PD: Man facing unlawful conduct towards a child charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A man is behind bars today for alleged child abuse. Irmo Police say they were called to the Prisma Children’s Hospital in March, after a 5-week-old was brought in for dehydration. Officials say the staff saw injuries which indicated possible child abuse and later determined the infant’s father, 34-year-old Jimmy Hollingsworth Jr., was alone with the child when they became dehydrated and required medical attention.

Hollingsworth was arrested Tuesday night and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.