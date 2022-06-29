RCSD investigating shooting on Parklane Road that sent a man to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies are investigating after a shooting at a gas station sent a man to the hospital.

Deputies say they were called to the BP Station in the 7300 block of Parklane Road just before 1 p.m. Once on the scene, deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sitting in a vehicle. Authorities say he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about this shooting, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.